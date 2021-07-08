The District of Invermere is looking for damage reports after last week’s flash flood.

Between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2nd, Invermere was struck with an extreme weather event that brought along hail and torrential rain that caused localized flooding and damaged a number of residences and businesses.

The District is asking the public to report any damage that was experienced to determine the full scope of the storm’s impact. The reports will also support an application for potential disaster relief funding from the provincial government.

A property damage report can be filled out by residents and businesses until Friday, July 16th at 4 p.m.

More: Damage Report Form (RDEK and the District of Invermere)