When invasive plant problems get baaaaad, the City of Cranbrook doesn’t.

Goats will be returning to Idlewild Park on July 12th, 2021 to eat away invasive plants and no it’s not a visit from the true GOATS, Wayne Gretzky and Michael Jordan.

City of Cranbrook officials said the local gang of goats is part of an ongoing partnership with Vahana Nature Rehabilitation and Columbia Outdoor School.

Back in May, the goats got to work and started clearing one of three priority areas around Idlewild Park.

This time, the goats will begin grazing between the new wetland area and the lake.

City officials are asking dog owners to avoid the area altogether so they don’t disturb the feasting goats.

Dogs must be on leashes and under control at any park in the city, except for the Muriel Baxter off-leash dog park.

If the weather’s nice, the goats will dine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The goats could get another meal soon. City officials said the partnership could lead to a larger project, as the City and the Columbia Outdoor School have been working on a larger invasive plant management strategy for Joseph Creek.