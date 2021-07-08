Seven wildfires are burning in the East Kootenay, with three under control and two new blazes reported.

Both new fires discovered on Wednesday are believed to be 0.01 hectares in size.

One is in the Lussier Creek area, about 5 kilometres east of Skookumchuck, the other is south of Canal Flats on the west side of Kootenay River, along Findlay Creek. The cause of both fires is unknown at this time.

The 40-hectare wildfire in the Granite Creek area of Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park is still burning out of control. The BC Wildfire Service first reported the fire on Saturday and believe it was sparked by a lightning strike.

Firefighters have gained control of a 0.02-hectare wildfire on the east side of Fairmont Mountain after it was first discovered on Saturday.

A 29-hectare wildfire in the Moyie River area west of Lumberton and a smaller, 5-hectare wildfire in Dry Creek north of Canal Flats is also under control.

Lastly, a fire in the Bear Creek area east of Invermere is being held at 1.5 hectares.

As of Thursday morning, 211 wildfires are burning across B.C.