News Vehicle accident knocks down power lines in Cranbrook SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 7, 2021 Crews on the scene of a power line that was knocked down by a vehicle accident along 7th Avenue South. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) A vehicle incident has downed power lines along 7th Avenue South on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the street between 8th and 10th Street South. Police officials said crews were on the scene and the public was asked to stay away from the area. According to BC Hydro’s outage map, power remained on for the surrounding neighbourhood. A shift is currently on scene at a motor vehicle incident with damaged utilities. 7th Ave from 8st to 10st is closed as well as 9th street from 5th to 9th Ave. It is expected we will be on scene until approximately 8pm, please expect delays and keep clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/lIDf845YPF — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) July 7, 2021 Tags: CranbrookRCMP