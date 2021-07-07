The B.C. government is removing the provincial sales tax for e-bikes and e-trikes.

B.C. officials said the incentive is to encourage people to switch to an electric-assisted bicycle to ease commuting pressure and help the environment.

“As we reopen our communities to social gatherings and travel, helping British Columbians reconnect is important,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “As our economy continues to recover, removing the PST on e-bikes makes it easier for people to choose cleaner, healthier ways to move around.”

Provincial officials said the PST exemption will help build a greener, stronger economy as part of the CleanBC program.

“The removal of PST from e-bikes encourages a healthy and sustainable way to get around to a number of segments of the population, including seniors, people with mobility limitations, those who live in hilly communities and those who want to ride further distances,” said Erin O’Melinn, executive director of HUB Cycling. “We appreciate the B.C. government taking this step to combat climate change and provide a more resilient form of transportation.”

The B.C. government has also provided $16.7 million toward 45 projects that improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Provincial officials said the improvements include multi-use pathways and rail trails, highway crossings, transit-stop improvements, sidewalks and lighting and shoulder widening on provincial highways.

According to government officials, all projects have been completed.