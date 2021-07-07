College of the Rockies is offering most programs online for fall 2020, with enhanced safety protocols in place for programs that require some on-campus learning. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The College of the Rockies is offering the first fully online Criminal and Social Justice program in Western Canada.

Students wanting a certificate or diploma in the program can now do so while staying at home.

College officials said this will make learning more accessible for students attending the college.

“Many students are working, have family commitments, or live outside of the Cranbrook area, which can make attending classes on campus challenging,” said Darrell Bethune, Dean of Business and University Arts and Science. “Online classes provide them with flexible learning options for every career stage, without compromising on quality.”

Program instructor Avery Hulbert said even though it’s an online program, it will still feel like a classroom setting.

“Unlike in some online programs, we have online classes that meet twice weekly for virtual classroom sessions,” she said. “Our students benefit from being able to take part in a regular class meeting time, just like they would on campus, without having to actually come on site.”

College officials said the Criminal and Social Justice program easily transfers into other degree programs across the country and students who transfer have a high success rate.

This is backed up by a recent BC Council on Admissions and Transfer report that said College of the Rockies transfer students have the highest degree completion rate of any transfer institution in the province.