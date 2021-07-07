Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kootenays for late this afternoon and evening.

The areas of concern include Cranbrook, Kimberley, Invermere, Elk Valley, Castlegar, Nelson and Kootenay Lake.

Environment Canada officials said the conditions are favorable for strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

According to Environment Canada officials, the region could see pea to nickel-sized hail, 70 km/h winds and heavy downpours of 10-20 mm.

If you hear thunder, go inside as quickly as possible.