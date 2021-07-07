Firefighter mopping up areas of the Doctor Creek Wildfire on September 15, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

Two wildfires in the East Kootenay have been snuffed out while five others remain active on Wednesday afternoon.

Fires in the bootleg area west of Kimberley, and Redding Creek, about approximately 23 kilometres southeast of Crawford Bay have both been extinguished.

The largest wildfire in our region remains the 40-hectare blaze in Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park, near Granite Creek. It was discovered on Friday and remains out of control as of Wednesday afternoon.

Another out-of-control fire is located on the east side of Fairmont Mountain. It was discovered on Saturday and is about 0.02 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service officials believe lightning strikes caused both fires.

A 29-hectare wildfire in the Moyie River area west of Lumberton is now under control. A smaller, 5-hectare wildfire is under control in Dry Creek north of Canal Flats.

Lastly, a fire in the Bear Creek area east of Invermere is being held at 1.5 hectares.

This update comes as more than 200 wildfires burn across the province.

