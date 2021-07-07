Two power outages in Elkford will happen overnight on Wednesday and Friday because of planned maintenance.

The first outage will happen Wednesday, July 7th from midnight to 8 a.m., with the second on Friday from midnight to 5 a.m.

BC Hydro officials said the power will be shut off to the entire community each time as crews work on the Elkford Substation.

A total of 1,612 customers will not have electricity each time.

BC Hydro has sent out notifications to both commercial and residential customers who will lose power.