News BC Hydro plans two outages for Elkford SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff July 7, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKooenayNow.com staff) Two power outages in Elkford will happen overnight on Wednesday and Friday because of planned maintenance. The first outage will happen Wednesday, July 7th from midnight to 8 a.m., with the second on Friday from midnight to 5 a.m. BC Hydro officials said the power will be shut off to the entire community each time as crews work on the Elkford Substation. A total of 1,612 customers will not have electricity each time. BC Hydro has sent out notifications to both commercial and residential customers who will lose power. Tags: BC HydroElk ValleyElkford