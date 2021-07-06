The Cranbrook Bucks have signed forward Andrew King for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

King played for the Neponset Valley River Rats U18 AAA team and scored four goals and 20 points in 18 games.

The Iowa-born 18-year-old was supposed to play for New England Prep School Lawrence Academy Spartans last year before COVID-19 shut down their season.

“We are thrilled to have Andrew commit to joining the Bucks for the 2021-22 season,” said Head Coach and GM Ryan Donald. “Andrew is an exciting young player that will bring another element of skill and ability to our forward group.”

King is currently ranked 216th among North American Skaters for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

“Our staff feels that Andrew fits our identity here in Cranbrook very well and expect him to transition easily into our roster this fall,” added Donald. “We look forward to being part of Andrew’s development as a player and person while helping him pursue his goals of playing Division 1 hockey and beyond.”

The 2021-22 season is scheduled to begin on October 8th.