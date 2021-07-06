The BC Hockey League has extended its partnership with software company HeadCheck Health.

The HeadCheck Health app allows everyone involved with a player’s concussion management to stay informed.

The software helps team staff athletic therapists, physicians and other medical consultants easily work together and communicate consistently.

“We are thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with HeadCheck,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker.

“Player-safety testing and injury tracking is of the utmost importance as BCHL athletes advance in their hockey careers.”

BCHL officials say the partnership will ensure all teams are equipped with their HeadCheck Pro web and app-based concussion management platform.

“It’s exciting to see our relationship with the BCHL continue and to be part of advancing player health and safety protocols,” said Harrison Brown, CEO of HeadCheck. “The league and team staff have been tremendous to work with and played a big role in evolving our platform.”

The BCHL has been partnered with HeadCheck Health since 2017.