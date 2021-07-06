As eight wildfires remain active across the East Kootenay, firefighters have gained control of three of them, while two remain out of control.

The largest wildfire in our region remains the 40-hectare lightning-caused blaze in Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park, near Granite Creek. It was discovered on Friday and remains out of control as of Tuesday morning.

East of Fairmont, a fire is burning on the east side of Fairmont Mountain. It was discovered on Saturday and is about 0.01 hectares. It is currently out of control.

Meanwhile, firefighters have gained control of three wildfires across the region. Including the 5-hectare Fry Creek Fire, a 0.36 fire in the Bootleg area west of Kimberley, and a 0.8-hectare fire burning at Redding Creek, about approximately 23 kilometres southeast of Crawford Bay.

To the south, a wildfire in the Moyie River area is being held at 19 hectares as of Tuesday morning. Another fire to the north, in the Bear Creek area east of Invermere, is being held at 1.5 hectares.

This update comes as over 210 wildfires burn across B.C., with 39 reported in the least two days.