The Regional District of East Kootenay is currently working on a draft of the Elk Valley Regional Parks Management Plan and is asking for feedback from the public.

“We are currently working on a management plan for the Elk Valley Regional Park, which is intended to provide strategic direction and guidance for the RDEK, community associations and stewards of the park for the next 15-20 years,” explained Michele Bates, RDEK planner.

Bates said they want to make sure the public can have time to give feedback on the plan before it would be approved in September.

“Having the input from park users and area residents is an important part of the process, so we are encouraging everyone to check out the project page, review the draft Plan and let us know what you think,” added Bates.

According to RDEK officials, the plan covers topics such as public safety, maintenance, control of invasive plants, threats from wildfire and partnership agreements.

The public can leave any comments or concerns they have on the RDEK website until August 9th.

MORE: Project Plan and Discussion Forum (RDEK)