Cranbrook’s 22nd Avenue North will close between the Chamber of Commerce and the Transfer Station on Tuesday evening.

The road will be shut down to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. on July 6th to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

City officials said the closure will help facilitate work on the influent trunk main project, as contractors must excavate across the road to install new infrastructure. They add that completing the work overnight will minimize impacts to traffic flow.

Drivers are asked to detour around the area and obey all posted signs.