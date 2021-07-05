RDEK officials are asking residents of Baynes Lake to reduce water consumption by limiting outdoor water use after the water supply reached an all-time low.

Stan Doehle, RDEK Electoral Area B Director said lawns should only be watered 2-3 times per week in the early morning or evening and only on allowed days.

“This method will keep our gardens and lawns healthy and provide a green space around our homes in line with FireSmart principles while reducing consumption,” says Doehle. “Following these watering guidelines is not mandatory; however, we ask residents to do their part and band together until a permanent solution is in place.”

According to Doehle, the water supply for communities in the area has been steadily declining ever since the Elko Dam stopped operations in 2016. The water levels are now at record lows in Baynes Lake and the surrounding area.