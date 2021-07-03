Firefighter responding to the Doctor Creek Wildfire in September 2020. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

As of Saturday morning, eight wildfires are burning across the East Kootenay, and all but two are under one hectare in size.

The largest fire in the region is near the Moyie River, about 17 kilometres west of Lumberton. It is currently about 10 hectares in size after it was reported to the BC Wildfire Service on Friday. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The next largest fire is burning about 22 kilometres north of Canal Flats. It is along a forest service road northeast of the community. It was also reported on Friday and has no known cause yet.

Another wildfire in the bootleg area west of Kimberley is being held at 0.36 hectares. It was first reported on Thursday after it was sparked by a lightning strike.

More: Small wildfire reported west of Kimberley (July 2, 2021)

Two fires are active close to one another along Redding Creek approximately 23 kilometres southeast of Crawford Bay. Both fires were caused by lightning and were discovered on Friday.

The remainder of the fires spread across the region are all under one hectare as of Saturday morning. They are as follows:

Toby Creek: 0.03 hectares, approximately 17 kilometres southwest of Panorama Mountain Resort. Caused by a person, discovered Friday.

Standford Range: 0.1 hectare, about 18 east of Windemere. Caused by lightning, discovered Friday.

Elk River: 0.01 hectare, approximately 37 kilometres north of Elkford. Unknown cause, discovered Saturday.



As of Saturday morning, 177 wildfires are active across B.C., 77 of which were sparked in the last two days.

More: B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard