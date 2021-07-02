News Cranbrook RCMP seeks public’s help in finding missing person SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff July 2, 2021 (Supplied by RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 41-year-old woman. The missing woman, Courtney Johnson, may be driving a 2019 Grey Chevrolet Suburban with license plate LK8840. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-489-3471. Cranbrook RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Courtney Johnson (41 yrs) possibly driving 2019 Grey Chev Suburban plate LK8840(BC) call 250 489 3471 — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) July 2, 2021 Tags: CranbrookRCMP