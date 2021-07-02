KGT Enterprises is receiving $100,000 from the B.C. government to install two Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Crossroads Market Esso.

“Crossroads Market is looking forward to offering all motorists several options for their vehicle-fuelling needs,” said Tracey Urichuk, spokesperson, KGT Enterprises. “In addition to the Tesla fast-charging station that is coming this summer, we will be adding two fast-charge stations to accommodate all other brands of electric vehicles in the near future.”

B.C. officials said the project will help EV drivers charge up in the area as well as make it easier for post-pandemic travelers to get re-charged.

“We’re expanding B.C. ‘s electric vehicle charging network through CleanBC to make adoption of EVs more convenient and secure for people and businesses,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “These new charging stations add to an extensive network of stations in communities across British Columbia. They build on our government’s support to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable, accessible and practical so that we can reduce pollution and meet our climate and clean economy goals.”

The funding comes from the CleanBC Go Electric Public Charger program. According to provincial officials, B.C. is home to one of the biggest public charging networks in Canada, with over 2,500 public charging stations in place by the end of 2020.

“B.C. now has more than 60,000 EVs on the road,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “With the highest reported uptake rates of EVs in North America, we’re building out the infrastructure needed to support the increasing number of EV drivers. This support for EV charging not only moves us toward our CleanBC goals, but it also helps EV drivers save on fuel costs – about $1,800 every year for the average B.C. driver.”

Along with the funding, the B.C. government is also offering a range of rebates for new EVs and home and workplace EV-charging infrastructure available through the CleanBC Go Electric program.

Work on the new charging stations is expected to begin in August.