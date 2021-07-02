Cranbrook’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will move out of the Curling Centre over the weekend and into Parkland Middle School.

Interior Health officials said the clinic is being moved because Parkland has a better air conditioning system to handle the summer heat.

Patients will be able to get their shot at the school starting Tuesday.

In the meantime, vaccines will be distributed at the Cranbrook Health Centre from Saturday until Monday

“There won’t be any downtime for the move, thanks to our hard-working Cranbrook team,” said officials with Interior Health.

Signs will be posted at the Curling Centre to inform the public, and notifications will be sent out to those with appointments.

According to officials, the move will help make sure staff, volunteers and patients can remain comfortable indoors.

Editor note: A previous version of the story stated that the clinic would be in Parkland on Saturday. It will instead be in the Cranbrook Health Centre until Monda, and at Parkland on Tuesday. Interior Health issued the correction of its information.