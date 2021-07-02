The Fernie and Windermere areas continue to have the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the region, even after infections have slightly dropped from the week before.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said Fernie reported 14 new infections, while Windermere was close behind with 13. The data released on Thursday covers June 20th to 26th.

Officials with the BCCDC said 21 infections were reported in the Windermere area, and 19 were in Fernie in the previous week, between June 13th to 19th.

Infection rates have remained low elsewhere in the region, with just one case in Cranbrook and another in Kimberley.

Meanwhile, Golden is in its fourth week with no new infections, and Creston is on its second zero-case week.

The entire region reported 29 new COVID-19 infections last week, down from 52 the week before.

Vaccination rates across the region continue to rise, as more East Kootenay residents get their shots.

New cases since May 23rd follows, numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people from June 22nd to 28th:

Cranbrook (1): New cases: May 23rd to 29th – 9 May 30th to June 5th – 8 June 6th to 12th – 19 June 13th to 19th – 10 June 20th to 26th – 1 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 71%

Kimberley (0): New cases: May 23rd to 29th – 2 May 30th to June 5th – 1 June 6th to 12th – 1 June 13th to 19th – 2 June 20th to 26th – 1 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 76%

Fernie (5): New cases: May 23rd to 29th – 1 May 30th to June 5th – 2 June 6th to 12th – 3 June 13th to 19th – 19 June 20th to 26th – 14 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 73%

Windermere (12): New cases: May 23rd to 29th – 4 May 30th to June 5th – 3 June 6th to 12th – 8 June 13th to 19th – 21 June 20th to 26th – 13 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 80%

Creston (0): New cases: May 23rd to 29th – 2 May 30th to June 5th – 4 June 6th to 12th – 6 June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 62%

Golden (0): New cases: May 23rd to 29th – 3 May 30th to June 5th – 0 June 6th to 12th – 0 June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 80%



More: B.C. COVID-19 Data (BCCDC)