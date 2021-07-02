Three small wildfires, each currently under a hectare, have been sparked by lightning across the East Kootenay, one west of Cranbrook and two south of Wardner.

All fires were reported by the BC Wildfire Service on Thursday when a thunderstorm came through the region.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the two fires south of Wardner are near Plumbob Creek, west of Lake Koocanusa. The fires are 0.1 and 0.02 hectares in size.

East of Cranbrook, another wildfire near Kiakho Lake is currently 0.1 hectares.

Officials with the B.C. Wildfire Service said 117 wildfires are active across the province as of Friday, with 47 reported in the last two days.