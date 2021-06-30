The British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. (Supplied by B.C. Government)

Local liquor stores will continue to be open longer.

Provincial officials said hours were extended from 7 a.m to 11 p.m. back in April 2020. The change was made to make it safer and more convenient for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary authorization was supposed to expire on June 30th, 2021, but has now been extended permanently.

After feedback from businesses, B.C. officials said the extension will help support customers, especially seniors and people living in rural areas.

The changes only apply to in-store sales, with liquor delivery only allowed after 9 a.m.. The authorization for unlicensed third-party delivery services to deliver liquor at 7 a.m. has expired.

Provincial officials said the extension will not override any requirements or limitations placed by local governments or First Nations.