Kimberley residents looking to beat the heat can do so at the Civic Centre.

With the heatwave expected to last until at least next week, the City of Kimberley is opening the centre today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m..

City officials said the centre will remain open every day until temperatures lower drop including Canada Day.

According to city officials, sign-in sheets will be in place for COVID-19 contact tracing and they are asking the public to continue COVID-19 protocols.

The swipe card that is normally needed to access the building will not be necessary and the doors near the Splash Park will be unlocked.

Washrooms will be open and bleachers will be available for resting and staff will monitor the building throughout the day.

City officials are asking the public to check in with elderly residents, neighbours, friends and family to make sure they are safe.