Cranbrook firefighters contain fire near Wildstone Ryley McCormack, staff June 30, 2021 (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services) Firefighters contained a fire near the Wildstone development in Cranbrook Tuesday evening. The fire parked just north of the driving range. Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded just after 11 p.m. last night. Firefighters contained the flames within a few hours, and no buildings were threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Just after 11 pm last night all staff were called in to contain an interface fire just North of the driving range on the Wildstone development. The fire was contained within a few hours and no homes were threatened. Cause is under investigation today. pic.twitter.com/rF9cyCqBxd — cranbrookfire (@cranbrookfire) June 30, 2021