Members of the Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it (Tobacco Plains Band) will gather in Fernie and walk through the community on Canada Day.

Officials with the City of Fernie said the initial prayer and ceremony for the Reconciliation Walk will take place at 10 a.m. at City Hall grounds.

However, COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are still in place, and attendees are asked not to go to the opening ceremony.

Instead, residents can watch along the walking route which will be along 5th Street to 2nd Avenue, then down 2nd to 8th Street, and finally along 3rd Avenue to City Hall.

Orange t-shirts will be for sale from the Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi ‘it after the walk has returned to City Hall.

A map of the walking route can be found below.