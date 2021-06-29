Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services helping residents beat the heat by spraying water over Kinsmen Spray Park. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

In reaction to the record-breaking heatwave, the City of Cranbrook will use the Public Library as a cooling station to help residents escape the high temperatures.

The City said the building will be open during its regular hours, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. That said, the library will be closed on Thursday for Canada Day.

Public works crews will also activate outdoor drinking fountains around the community on Tuesday, with regular sanitizing throughout the day.

Visitors to the City’s parks and outdoor facilities are still encouraged to bring water to keep hydrated.

Members of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are also out helping residents beat the heat by using firetrucks as giant misters.

Firefighters made stops at Kinsmen Spray Park and Rotary Park downtown to spray water into the air to help people cool off.

Trucks will continue to make stops at various parks as they are able to for the next few days for 30 minutes at a time.