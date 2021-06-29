News Wildfire reported in Kootenay national Park, near Highway 93 SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 28, 2021 (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service) A lightning-caused wildfire has been reported in the Crooks Meadows area of the Columbia Valley. BC Wildfire Service reports that the fire is 0.2 hectares in size as of Monday evening. Flames are currently is across the river from Highway 93. The blaze was initially reported to BC Wildfire Service on Monday, June 28th. Tags: BC Wildfire ServiceColumbia ValleyHighway 93