Cranbrook's sewage lagoons in the City's north side. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Drivers may see some delays in Cranbrook, as work to improve the treatment capacity of the community’s wastewater lagoons will begin this week.

Regular updates will be given out by the City, as work is expected to impact traffic throughout the project, particularly at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Highway 3.

Due to the nature of the work involved, the sani-dumb behind the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce building will be closed periodically.

The Wastewater Lagoons and Influent Trunk Main Upgrade project will involve work to replace piping between and under the lagoon cells and installing a new trunk main.

City of Cranbrook officials said the project will also include overall upgrades to improve the efficiency of treatment operations and extend the lagoon’s lifespan.

“This investment will ensure that the people of Cranbrook will have up-to-date wastewater treatment, putting the environment and the health of the community first,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Our government is committed to supporting small communities and rural areas to create opportunities for them to build the public infrastructure they need.”

More than $7.3-million in funding for the project comes from both the provincial and federal governments. More than $4.1-million comes from the Canadian Government’s Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), while $3.2-million is coming from the B.C. Government.

The City of Cranbrook will contribute $822,066 to pay for the project.

“This is a project that is important to the City’s wastewater system to complete. Without this funding from the Government of Canada and the Province of BC, it would have been very difficult for us to do,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “We are very thankful for the funding and are very glad that we can proceed at this time and do the necessary repairs that need to be done.”