Cranbrook residents are asked to keep an eye out for a stolen truck that went missing sometime overnight.

Cranbrook RCMP received a call at about 7 a.m. on Monday about a black 1995 GMC 3500 that was stolen from the 200-Block of Cobham Avenue.

Police officials said the suspect broke through the fenced compound of the business and stole the vehicle.

The truck had an 8’x8′ black metal workbox and “Magas Roofing” decals on both doors. It was believed to have B.C. license plate N-L-5-5-9-6 when it was stolen.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they can contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).