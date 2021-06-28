A surveillance photo of the suspect believed to involved in an armed robbery at Invermere's Pharmasave on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Supplied by Columbia Valley RCMP)

Police are asking for help in their search for a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery at an Invermere pharmacy.

Columbia Valley RCMP officers responded to the local Pharmasave just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Police officials said the man brandished a gun and demanded the employee to hand over drugs.

“The armed suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of controlled substances,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District. “Investigators believe he further fled the area in a red newer model pickup truck. No employees or patrons were physically injured during the incident.”

The unknown suspect is described as a man standing approximately 5’6″ to 5’10”. He was last seen in dark pants with a Toronto Raptors logo and a dark hoodie, along with sunglasses, a blue face mask and a pair of blue latex gloves.

“Columbia Valley RCMP is continuing its investigation into the incident, which has included a full review of all available surveillance video footage. We are releasing images of the suspect in hopes that the public can aid in identifying him,” said O’Donaghey.

Those with information are asked to contact Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.