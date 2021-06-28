“Swim the Lake” will be held on July 8th, weather permitting. They will swim Lake Windermere to help raise money for the Hospice Society of the Columbia Valley. We have over 12,000 dollars in prizes with 50 in total. We have not been able to do our fundraisers because of OOVID and because of the generosity of our swimmers and funders, this event will help run our free programs.

They will be leaving at about 7 am on the 8th of July weather permitting.

There are now 5 swimmers. We are in the last push to sell all our tickets and share this special event with your followers.