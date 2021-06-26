A fire broke out in a load of garbage at the Cranbrook transfer station on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Supplied by the RDEK)

Cranbrook’s Transfer Station is temporarily closed after a fire broke out in a load of garbage on Saturday.

Firefighters with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency services, site employees, and RDEK officials are on-site working to spread out and cool the load.

The dump will remain closed until clean-up work is complete.