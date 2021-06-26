News Garbage fire closes Cranbrook Transfer Station SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 26, 2021 A fire broke out in a load of garbage at the Cranbrook transfer station on Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Supplied by the RDEK) Cranbrook’s Transfer Station is temporarily closed after a fire broke out in a load of garbage on Saturday. Firefighters with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency services, site employees, and RDEK officials are on-site working to spread out and cool the load. The dump will remain closed until clean-up work is complete. Tags: CranbrookRDEK