Drop-in COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone who wants their first dose.

Interior Health (IH) is offering drop-in times at all its vaccine clinics across the health region.

“As of today, any clinic is ready to welcome someone who wants to drop-in for their first dose of vaccine,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO. “No appointments are necessary. That includes youth and families; anyone 12 and older is welcome to drop-in for their first dose when it’s convenient for them.”

Special arrangements are also available for those who may be uncomfortable with needles or may prefer a more comfortable environment.

“Our clinics have even created options to support people who might be frightened or nervous,” explained Brown. “This is a great option for youth, we can make sure their experience is as relaxed and supported as possible.”

A list of all Interior Health’s vaccine clinic locations can be found below.

More: COVID-19 Immunization Clinics (Interior Health)