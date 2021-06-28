News Interior Health extends vaccine drop-in access SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 28, 2021 Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter Drop-in COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone who wants their first dose. Interior Health (IH) is offering drop-in times at all its vaccine clinics across the health region. “As of today, any clinic is ready to welcome someone who wants to drop-in for their first dose of vaccine,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO. “No appointments are necessary. That includes youth and families; anyone 12 and older is welcome to drop-in for their first dose when it’s convenient for them.” Special arrangements are also available for those who may be uncomfortable with needles or may prefer a more comfortable environment. “Our clinics have even created options to support people who might be frightened or nervous,” explained Brown. “This is a great option for youth, we can make sure their experience is as relaxed and supported as possible.” A list of all Interior Health’s vaccine clinic locations can be found below. More: COVID-19 Immunization Clinics (Interior Health) Tags: COVID-19Interior Health