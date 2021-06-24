New cases of COVID-19 have seen a dramatic increase last week in Windermere and Fernie.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) shows that 21 new infections have been reported in the Windermere area, with 19 in and around Fernie. The data covers June 13th to 19th.

The BCCDC map also measures approximate case numbers per 100,000 people. Windermere and Fernie are the two areas in B.C. with the highest number of cases per capita, with Fernie at 13 while Windermere has a new case rate of 30 per 100,000 people.

The week before, Fernie and Windermere had eight, while Fenrie reported three.

Elsewhere in the region, 10 new infections were reported in Cranbrook and two were confirmed in Kimberley.

Creston had no new cases in the same time frame, while Golden is in its third straight week with zero new cases.

As a whole, the East Kootenay region had a total of 52 new COVID-19 cases last week

Vaccination rates steadily increased across the region, rising by about 1% from the previous week in most areas.

New cases since May 16th follows, numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people from June 8th to 14th:

Cranbrook (7): New cases: May 16th to 22nd – 2 May 23rd to 29th – 9 May 30th to June 5th – 8 June 6th to 12th – 19 June 13th to 19th – 10 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 70%

Kimberley (5): New cases: May 16th to 22nd – 0 May 23rd to 29th – 2 May 30th to June 5th – 1 June 6th to 12th – 1 June 13th to 19th – 2 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 76%

Fernie (13): New cases: May 16th to 22nd – 6 May 23rd to 29th – 1 May 30th to June 5th – 2 June 6th to 12th – 3 June 13th to 19th – 19 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 72%

Windermere (30): New cases: May 16th to 22nd – 1 May 23rd to 29th – 4 May 30th to June 5th – 3 June 6th to 12th – 8 June 13th to 19th – 21 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 80%

Creston (0): New cases: May 16th to 22nd – 2 May 23rd to 29th – 2 May 30th to June 5th – 4 June 6th to 12th – 6 June 13th to 19th – 0 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 60%

Golden (0): New cases: May 16th to 22nd – 2 May 23rd to 29th – 3 May 30th to June 5th – 0 June 6th to 12th – 0 June 13th to 19th – 0 18+ vaccination rate (as of June 12th): 79%



