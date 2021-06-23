Greywolf Golf Course in Panorama. (Supplied by Regional District of East Kootenay)

The Province has given funding to improve high-speed internet access for tourism businesses, including Panorama Mountain Resort.

These grants from the B.C. Government are meant to help give tourism businesses new ways to market themselves and support their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telus will receive just over $370,000 to install fibre optic internet services to the resort.

“The advanced connectivity that Telus is delivering as a result of this funding opens up greater opportunities for travel and utilizing smart technology as we work to quickly recover from the impacts of the pandemic and grow tourism in the Kootenay Rockies,” said Steve Paccagnan, president and CEO of Panorama Mountain Resort.

Work on the new infrastructure is expected to be wrapped up by the end of October.

In total, the B.C. Government will give out nearly $650,000 across three projects aimed at improving internet infrastructure to help out the Province’s tourism sector.