Residents in the Yahk and Moyie area yet to get their first COVID-19 vaccination can do so this weekend without an appointment.

The mobile clinic will be set up at the Moyie Community Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 27th.

Interior Health said the mobile clinics are focusing on people 12 and older who have not yet received their first vaccine in rural and remote communities.

Those looking for a second shot must book an appointment no earlier than eight weeks after their first dose.

Other stops in the East Kootenay region have also been scheduled: