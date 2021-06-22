Some new buoys have been placed in Columbia Lake to remind boaters where speed restrictions are in place.

“The buoys align with the Provincial Wildlife Management Area and indicate where on the lake a 10 km/hour speed limit is in effect,” said RDEK Development Services Manager Andrew McLeod. “These are federal regulations and are in place to help protect sensitive habitat and species at risk.”

A total of eight new buoys have been placed on the lake to mark 10 km/hour speed limits within 100 m of the shoreline on the east side and at the south end of the lake.

Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) said speed limit restrictions are controlled under the federal Vessel Operating Restrictions Regulation (VORR). These restrictions are only implemented when there is community and local authority support, and a demonstrated need.

The RDEK has been designated as the responsible local authority, as part of the process to implement VORR regulations.

While the District does not have the authority to enforce the speed limits, Transport Canada requested that the RDEK install the buoys.

Educational and regulatory signs will also be placed around the lake to provide information on the boating restrictions.

“We all recognize how many important sensitive areas there are around Columbia Lake and these buoys will be a clear visual reminder of the need to slow down to protect them,” adds McLeod.