The Ktunaxa Nation flag now flying above Cranbrook's arch. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

The Ktunaxa Nation flag was officially raised in the City of Cranbrook on a pole near the iconic arch.

In a ceremony held on Monday, National Indigenous Peoples Day, the flag was raised on its permanent home near the community’s downtown core.

The modern Ktunaxa Nation flag is a representation of the seven-feather staff, which is still used for ceremonial purposes.

“The Ktunaxa Nation and the City of Cranbrook share a long and intertwined history,” said Kathryn Teneese, Ktunaxa Nation Council Chair. “Recently, the tragic news out of Kamloops has underscored why reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in this country must be a priority for everyone. Today’s raising of the Ktunaxa Nation flag alongside the City of Cranbrook’s flag is one step on our journey as we walk the path to reconciliation.”

Officials with the City of Cranbrook said Monday’s ceremony affirms the commitment for both governments to work together on the path to reconciliation, towards a future where both can reach their economic and environmental goals.

“This is an important step forward in our effort to strengthen and grow the relationship between the Ktunaxa Nation and the City of Cranbrook,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “The path to reconciliation is not one we take alone, but one we take together. It is our desire and commitment to work together with the Ktunaxa Nation for the betterment of our region, our community and our people.”

The Ktunaxa Nations currently provides a number of services in the community and around the region, such as Street Angels and the health clinic. Both are open to all residents, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike.