News Interior Health reports potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple East Kootenay Schools SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 21, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) 10 schools across the East Kootenay have been flagged for potential COVID-19 exposures. Interior Health officials say the exposures have been reported at schools in Fernie, Cranbrook, Kimberley, Invermere and Windermere. Notifications sent out by IH do not necessarily mean all students at a school have been exposed. Those who do not receive a phone call or letter from the health authority can continue to send their children to school as normal. However, the school year is nearing an end. Notifications are removed after 14 days, when the risk of transmission has passed. Interior Health officials said once a student or staff member tests positive, contact tracing efforts begin in close collaboration with school districts. Schools with reported exposures and the potential dates: Cranbrook: Parkland Middle School: June 7th Mount Baker Secondary: June 11th Fernie: Isabella Dicken Elementary: June 9th to 11th and 14th to 17th. Emily Dickens Elementary: June 15th and 17th. Invermere: David Thompson Secondary: June 10th School District Board Office: June 9th to 11th Eileen Madson Primary: June 7th to 10th J.A. Laird Elementary: June 7th to 10th Kimberley: Selkirk Secondary School: June 10th and 11th Windermere: Windermere Elementary June 14th to 18th Tags: Columbia ValleyCranbrookElk ValleyFernieInvermereKimberleySchool District 5School District 6Windermere