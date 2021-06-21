10 schools across the East Kootenay have been flagged for potential COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health officials say the exposures have been reported at schools in Fernie, Cranbrook, Kimberley, Invermere and Windermere.

Notifications sent out by IH do not necessarily mean all students at a school have been exposed.

Those who do not receive a phone call or letter from the health authority can continue to send their children to school as normal. However, the school year is nearing an end.

Notifications are removed after 14 days, when the risk of transmission has passed.

Interior Health officials said once a student or staff member tests positive, contact tracing efforts begin in close collaboration with school districts.

Schools with reported exposures and the potential dates: