Sparwood and Elkford will work together on a project aimed at dealing with the Elk Valley’s doctor shortage.

Both municipal districts have earmarked $2,500 to produce a promotional video in hopes of attracting physicians.

“We put a request to Teck to match the money from both communities. Hopefully, we’ll have about $10,000 to produce a video for doctors to have a look at what the Elk Valley provides,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks.

Sparwood and Elkford hope to recruit four doctors between the two communities.

“We’re down by two full-time physicians. We have one full-time doctor and one half position,” said Wilks. “It’s challenging because it puts pressure on our emergency department because people have to go there if they don’t have a regular doctor.”

Elkford’s Mayor Dean Mckerracher echoed Wilk’s sentiment.

“There’s a couple of doctors that do one half-time position and a couple more from Invermere and another doctor who were sharing the other full-time position. So, we have two full-time positions in Elkford, but both positions are being shared by two different groups,” explained Mckerracher.

The doctors from Invermere have returned to their community to focus on work there, leaving a larger vacancy in Elkford.

Production on the recruitment video does not have an official start date just yet.