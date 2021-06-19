Western Painted Turtle information coming from Thompson Rivers University researchers Hailey Wynnwk with crew lead Shayleen Gray ( Left to right in photo) who were educating the public while set up on site at the Baynes Lake Farmer’s Market. Interviews with both below. ( Reporting information below photos)

Hailey

Shayleen

Please report any live or dead turtles you see to Kymme Paul at 403-700-9080 or e mail her at Kymmpaul@gmail.com

Petition link.

https://www.change.org/p/bc-ministry-of-environment-climate-change-restore-the-community-water-source-629d5d37-7a75-4026-9309-9fa6b8bd2993?recruiter=856164156&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=b8d8bac0-0fc7-11e8-b474-5f0d6c5d5bf1&utm_content=fht-23535826-en-ca%3A6