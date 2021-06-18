News UPDATE: stolen dog returned to her owner SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 18, 2021 The stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) UPDATE (June 20th, 9:57 a.m.): After she was stolen from her owner’s yard on Friday, the Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla has been returned alive and well. ORIGINAL STORY (June 18th, 4:31 p.m.): Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla. RCMP officials said the dog was taken from the 2300 block of 5th St. S. The dog is around 40 pounds with a distinct look. The suspect was seen driving a bright blue older truck. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471. Tags: CranbrookRCMP