The stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

UPDATE (June 20th, 9:57 a.m.):

After she was stolen from her owner’s yard on Friday, the Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla has been returned alive and well.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 18th, 4:31 p.m.):

Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla.

RCMP officials said the dog was taken from the 2300 block of 5th St. S.

The dog is around 40 pounds with a distinct look.

The suspect was seen driving a bright blue older truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.