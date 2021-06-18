News Cranbrook RCMP seeking public help to locate stolen dog SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff June 18, 2021 The stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla. RCMP officials said the dog was taken from the 2300 block of 5th St. S. The dog is around 40 pounds with a distinct look. The suspect was seen driving a bright blue older truck. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471. Tags: CranbrookRCMP