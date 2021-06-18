The stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is looking for a stolen Chinese Shar-Pei dog named Darla.

RCMP officials said the dog was taken from the 2300 block of 5th St. S.

The dog is around 40 pounds with a distinct look.

The suspect was seen driving a bright blue older truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.