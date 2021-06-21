Over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through Interior Health’s mobile clinics.

In one week since their launch, the clinics have been making their way through rural communities giving residents their shots.

That said, no stops have been made in the East Kootenay just yet. Creston will be the first destination on its route through the East Kootenay this Friday.

East Kootenay stops are scheduled as follows:

Creston – June 25th and 26th.

Moyie and Yahk – June 27th.

Jaffray and Grasmere – June 28th.

Elkford and Sparwood – June 29th.

Canal Flats – June 30th.

A total of 40 communities will have received a visit from one of two mobile clinics by the end of their journey.

Eligible people 12 and older will be able to get their first vaccine dose with no appointments required.