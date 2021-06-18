The Ktunaxa Nation flag will soon be flying near Cranbrook’s iconic arch with a flag-raising ceremony on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Once lifted on June 21st, the flag will be a permanent fixture on its pole.

The outdoor gathering will have a limit of 50 people, and Cranbrook officials invite the public to watch through its live stream. The public is asked not to attend in person.

In-person attendance will be limited to dignitaries, speakers, performers, guests, and staff with the Ktunaxa Nation and the City of Cranbrook.

To facilitate the event, 9th Avenue will be closed between Highway 3 and Baker Street from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday. There will also be a temporary speed reduction to 30 km/h along the Strip during that time.

Drivers are asked to obey all posted signs and traffic personnel on-site.