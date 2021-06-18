Starting on July 15th, licenced cannabis retailers will be able to deliver non-medical marijuana products directly to customers.

B.C. Government officials said the changes will give residents a new way to purchase from legal retailers, in addition to online and in-person.

Only adults will be allowed to pick up non-medical cannabis deliveries. Those appearing under 19 will be asked to present two forms of ID. The person picking up the delivery does not have to be the same as the person who ordered it. However, they will have to provide their name and signature for pickup.

“Since the federal legalization of non-medical cannabis, we’ve been working to support a strong and diverse cannabis industry, shrink the illicit market and keep products out of the hands of children and youth,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Allowing direct delivery to consumers isn’t just an advantage retailers have told us is vital to the viability of their sector, it’s also a way we can further our public safety goals.”

Security verification requirements will also be lifted for cannabis workers to help businesses hire people faster and implement delivery services sooner.

“Government has consulted, listened and really delivered,” said Jaclynn Pehota, executive director, Association of Canadian Cannabis Retailers. “Knowing retailers can start hiring without delay and be ready to better meet customers’ needs when delivery becomes an option is incredibly welcome news. Adding convenient home delivery to the mix of knowledgeable staff and regulated product can only serve to make the legal cannabis sector the source of choice for more people.”