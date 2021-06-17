East Kootenay has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a sharp increase from the week before while vaccine rates steadily rose.

The Cranbrook area has seen 19 new infections between June 6th and 12th, making it the single highest number in the region.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), Windemere followed Cranbrook, with eight new infections.

Creston, meanwhile, had six, three were reported in Fernie, one was in Kimberley, and Golden had zero.

The week before, from May 30th to June 5th, Cranbrook reported eight new cases, while the entire East Kootenay saw 18 in total.

This rise comes after a slow, steady decline through May and the first week of June.

Most of the region’s new cases have been concentrated in Cranbrook with 38 reported in the last month.

Golden, meanwhile, is now in its second week without any new infections.

That said, more residents have been getting immunized against the virus, as vaccination rates steadily increase.

Creston has the fewest vaccinations, with 60% of residents 18 and up having at least one shot. Golden and Windemere each have 79% of their population vaccinated, tied for the most in the East Kootenay.

New cases since May 9th follows, numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people from June 8th to 14th: