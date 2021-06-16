After being shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kimberley Aquatic Centre is planning a July 6th opening with limited programs.

Nicole Halasz, the City of Kimberley’s new Manager of Parks and Facilities said programs will include public and family swims, senior programs, Aquafit, therapy programs and parent and tot programs.

Don McCormick, Kimberley’s Mayor said everyone was looking forward to the opening of the Aquatic Centre.

“After being closed for over a year, not only residents in the community, but city staff are pretty anxious to get the Aquatic Centre open,” said McCormick. “We have a plan now, the renovations and modifications to the Aquatic Centre have been completed.”

Halasz said one of the main changes patrons can expect is a new online registration system. She said the system will allow the public to pay for any programming and book swim times. The system will go live later in June and can be found on the City of Kimberley’s website.

“We’re going to have to restrict the number of people in the Aquatic Centre to 40 plus 10 staff,” said McCormick. “In order to make that fair and equitable for everybody, we need to be able to have a registration system. we have a very user-friendly system in place to make that happen.”

According to Halasz, there were also several COVID-19 safety protocols put in place, including a new separate entrance and exit and limited use of change rooms.

**Story by Josiah Spyker**