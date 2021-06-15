My Community Now Fort Steele Heritage Town Re-Opening Just in time for the Summer 2021 SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff June 15, 2021 Fort Steele Heritage Town Re-Opening (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.Com) Fort Steele Heritage Town is looking fantastic! Re-opened to the public, they’ve kept busy sprucing up the grounds, buildings and there’s even a new baby Clydesdale. Dennis Juhaz speaking here on site with 107.5 2day FM. * Photo credits to Jeab Gay. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/juhas-fort-steele.mp3