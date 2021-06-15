The BC Hockey League’s annual Showcase will be happening in Chilliwack this October, after last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event is scheduled to take place over five days from Wednesday, October 20th to Sunday, October 24th. Each team will play one home and one away game at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

League officials said the Showcase allows players to perform in front of pro scouts, as well as National Collegiate Athletic Association coaches.

“We are thrilled to bring our Showcase event back after a year off last year,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Our league is all about exposure and giving our players the chance to show their skills in front of scouts so they can move on to the next level and achieve their hockey goals. Over the years, this event has proven to be a great way to get those conversations started.”

“It’s probably one of the most heavily scouted and attended events in tier-two hockey in Canada,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach of the Cranbrook Bucks. “It’s something that’s a real asset for our league and certainly for our players to showcase themselves for NHL and NCAA scouts and try to get themselves exposure and opportunities at the next level.”

BCHL officials said Chilliwack has hosted the event every year since the first Showcase in 2012, except for two years ago when Penticton and Chilliwack co-hosted.

“We are honoured to be hosting this prestigious event once again in our community,” said Barry Douglas, Vice President, Business Operations and Governor for the Chilliwack Chiefs. “The BCHL Showcase has been instrumental in providing a platform for BCHL players to be identified by college and professional scouts. We are grateful to host this event at a time when our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other local businesses could use an economic boost.”

The League is waiting for more information on whether fans will be able to attend the event. BCHL officials said ticket information will be provided when it’s official that fans can cheer on the teams in person.

League officials said they are expecting to return to a regular Showcase Festival format for the 2022-23 season. The Showcase Festival would involve community events, fan activities and the event would move to different communities across British Columbia.

**Story by Josiah Spyker**